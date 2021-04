Toronto Youth Theatre benefit family one hour interactive concert featuring performances by Pirates from Pirate Life, Ice Queen from Forever Fairest, Team T&J, SingAlong Tim, and more all in support of Camp Ooch: For Children with Cancer. April 25 from 9 am-9 pm. Tickets by donation.

