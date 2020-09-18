Tafelmusik – Mozart Together

NOW MagazineAll EventsTafelmusik – Mozart Together

Following many months of isolation and remote music making, the musicians of Tafelmusik gather for an emotional return to the concert stage. This opening program of our reimagined 2020/21 season is devoted to chamber music originally intended to be played in private homes and salon gatherings among friends and family. Scored for two to eight instruments, these intimate works—almost all of them new to our musicians—capture the immediacy and connection we’ve all been craving.

Oct 1 at 8 pm. $25. https://my.tafelmusik.org/965/976

Please note: single ticket purchasers will be able to re-access the concert for a full 24 hours after the original broadcast time. You can revisit your ticket link, contained in your confirmation email, to watch until October 2, 2020 at 7:59pm EST.

PROGRAM

  • Mozart Duo for bassoon & cello in B-flat Major, K.292*
  • Mozart Oboe quartet in F Major, K.370
  • Mozart Grande sestetto concertante in E-flat Major, after K.364*
  • M. Haydn Divertimento in C Major, MH 179*
  • Boccherini Quintet in D Minor, op. 13, no. 4, G.280*
  • Družecký Oboe quintet in C Major*
  • Sperger Romance in C Major for double bass & strings*
  • Beethoven Duo for viola & cello in E-flat Major, “for two obbligato eyeglasses,” WoO 32*
  • Beethoven Trio in C Major, op. 87*
  • Spohr Double quartet no. 2 in E-flat Major, op. 77*

*First performance on the Tafelmusik stage

 

