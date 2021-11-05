New restaurants

#$%! MOZART – West End Micro Music Festival

Experimental and electronic music by visionary Toronto-based artists, Hillary Jean Young and Joyful Joyful. Employing a thicket of cables and effects that transform single voices into visceral, shimmering, and otherworldly choruses, these musicians explore the relationships between traditional, sacred, and avant garde music. Their creative practices conjure a nostalgia that is specific, earnest, and affecting, offering a contemporary rebuttal to the delicate refinement of the eighteenth century, and giving voice to their personal experiences.

Location Address - 1691 Bloor Street West

Event Price - Single Ticket - $20, Festival Pass (3 concerts) - $50, Student Ticket - Free with reservation at www.westendmusic.ca

Fri, Dec 3rd, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
Concert or Performance

Music

