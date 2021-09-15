Election

Best Movies on Netflix

Music at the Barns

The WBCA presents Music at the Barns - An outdoor music festival for the entire family featuring music from: Pantayo,.

Sep 15, 2021

Music at the Barns

14 14 people viewed this event.

The WBCA presents Music at the Barns – An outdoor music festival for the entire family featuring music from: Pantayo, Samba Squad, OLDIES 990, Daniel Nebiat and hosted by Dave Bidini of West End Phoenix. Kids will love arm painting and animal balloons with Bootsy. Art show with the Barns artist residents. Sep 18 from 4 to 9 pm. Free. Artscape Wychwood Barns, 601 Christie. http://www.artscape.ca/event/music-in-the-park/

Additional Details

Venue Name - Artscape Wychwood Barns

Location Address - 601 Christie St Toronto, Canada

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Sat, Sep 18th, 2021 @ 04:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Location Page

Artscape Wychwood Barns

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine