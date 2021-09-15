The WBCA presents Music at the Barns – An outdoor music festival for the entire family featuring music from: Pantayo, Samba Squad, OLDIES 990, Daniel Nebiat and hosted by Dave Bidini of West End Phoenix. Kids will love arm painting and animal balloons with Bootsy. Art show with the Barns artist residents. Sep 18 from 4 to 9 pm. Free. Artscape Wychwood Barns, 601 Christie. http://www.artscape.ca/event/music-in-the-park/