Music Of A Charlie Brown Christmas & Twilight Jazz

Join us on Thursday, December 23rd at Spirit of Niagara Distillery (458 Lakeshore Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake). Doors open at 6:00 PM, with the performance starting at 7:00 PM. Ticket prices are as follows $49 (show only), $119 (dinner & show) $23 (students and members). Or enjoy this year’s series with our Season Pass! Tickets are non-refundable.

VACCINATION POLICY: All musicians, staff, volunteers, and patrons at TD Niagara Jazz Festival events must be double-vaccinated. Proof of vaccination will be required upon arrival.

The festival is taking EVERY precaution to adhere to the current COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Spirit in Niagara venue will only be operating at 50% capacity and the facility is spacious with high ceilings.

Your safety is our top priority.

For show information and to purchase tickets online, visit our website at

http://www.niagarajazzfestival.com