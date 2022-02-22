My name is Francesco Paolo Tosti

Tribute to the famous Italian composer Francesco Paolo Tosti performed by Goran Dime, tenor, and Ivan Jovanovic, piano.

Francesco Tosti is one of the most celebrated composers from the end of XIX/beginning of the XX century. He is well known for his melodic, sentimental, emotionally expressive, and mellifluent songs. The auditorium will enjoy fifteen of his most beautiful songs and exceptional Italian poetry since all the lyrics were written by the most prominent Italian poets of that time. The event will have a special surprise – “Tosti himself” will briefly speak about his life, love, and music… https://gorandime.com/home/

