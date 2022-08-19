Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 19, 2022

Mystery & Magic at The Rec Room

Mind-readers Beyond Mental Borders are back with their night of exciting, live entertainment at The Rec Room.

Witness one of Canada’s top mentalism groups perform their acclaimed show CONNECTION, creating “an evening of mentalism and magic unlike any other” (Broadway World), “a night full of twists and surprises that leaves you gobsmacked” (Toronto Star), and “a captivating, exciting, and mind-rattling show that is thoroughly entertaining, and shocking” (Sesaya Arts).

Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance time. Show runtime: 80 minutes.

Location Address - 255 Bremner, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M9

Event Price - $26-$33

Sun, Sep 4th, 2022 @ 05:30 PM

The Rec Room

Concert or Performance

Stage

