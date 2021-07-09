COVID-19

Nagata Shachu Japanese taiko group

In this first concert of Nagata Shachu's 2020-2021 Virtual Concert Season "Rhythms of Change", the five core members of the.

Jul 9, 2021

Multiple cameras and microphones will give you the ultimate visual and sonic experience putting you front and centre of the performance!

Date And Time
2021-07-18 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-07-18 @ 09:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

