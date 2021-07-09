Nagata Shachu Japanese taiko group “New Faces” virtual concert

“New faces” is the second concert of Nagata Shachu’s 2020-2021 Season “Rhythms of Change” featuring our two new flute players with the core ensemble perform melodic and thrilling works. Associate Director Aki Takahashi will also premiere her solo work ‘Hitori Uchi’, and debut a traditional shamisen/vocal piece called ‘Jonkara Bushi’. Pre-recorded from the Aki Studio in Toronto.

Multiple cameras and microphones will give you the ultimate visual and sonic experience putting you front and centre of the performance!