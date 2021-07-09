COVID-19

Nagata Shachu – Taiko X Turntables Concert

Live-streamed concert from the Aki Studio with the Japanese taiko group in collaboration with DJ Dopey. Aug 7 at 7.

Jul 9, 2021

Live-streamed concert from the Aki Studio with the Japanese taiko group in collaboration with DJ Dopey. Aug 7 at 7 pm. $5-$20. Pre-register https://nagatashachubonus.eventbrite.ca

The concert will be available for three days following the premiere.
Traditional taiko and turntabalism will collide for the first time in TAIKO X TURNTABLES!, a unique and exhilarating fusion of two very different genres. Featuring both composed and improvised works, Nagata Shachu and DJ Dopey will share a musical dialogue playing off of each other’s powerful beats and melodic themes.
A founding member of the Turntable Monkz, and a DMC World Champion, DJ Dopey is one of Canada’s premiere DJ talents.

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-08-07 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-08-07 @ 08:15 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Event Tags

