Nagata Shachu, Toronto’s premiere Japanese Taiko and Music Group, is pleased to present Odd Times, a livestream watch party with members of this celebrated ensemble, on March 24, 2022.

Audiences can interact with members of Nagata Shachu as they view a pre-recorded performance of this latest concert together. Odd Times is a reference to the unusual time signatures of songs performed in this concert as well as the strange and unpredictable times we all currently live in. Odd Times will be available on demand for five days following the premiere to all ticket holders.