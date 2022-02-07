Alumnae Theatre reopens for live performance on March 2 with a brand new FireWorks production to blow away the Covid blues …

Nested is LIVE in the Mainstage Theatre* March 2 to March 13, 2022

Wednesday to Saturday at 8 pm, Saturday & Sunday at 2 pm

Tickets $15

​​*This production is subject to municipal mandates relating to Covid-19 for indoor gatherings.

In this feel-good comedy, David and Elaine are hours away from finally moving out of the family home and officially becoming empty nesters, but the rest of the family has other ideas. Nested begs the questions – Do kids ever really grow up, and is parenting ever really finished?

Nested is a production of Alumnae’s celebrated FireWorks Festival which has been showcasing provocative and daring new plays by women writers since 2013.

Written by Liz Best

Directed by Molly Thom

Produced by Jennifer Grose

Associate Produced by Ramona Baillie

For Ticketing Inquiries, please email: reservations@alumnaetheatre.com

For information about group rates or promotional exchanges, please email: marketing@alumnaetheatre.com