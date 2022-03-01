Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 1, 2022

It's been a long time coming but Elaine and David have sold the family home and are moments away from becoming empty nesters. Their three children are almost settled, Grandma Rose is moving to a retirement home and they're about to start the next chapter of their lives. But what happens when one parent is more ready to move than the other? What happens when the kids want to remain kids? And where does Grandma Rose keep disappearing to? Nested begs to ask – Do kids ever really grow up and is parenting ever really finished?

A comedy about moving out and moving on, taking moving day to a whole new level.

70 Berkeley Street, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2W6

$15.00

Wed, Mar 2nd, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to Sun, Mar 13th, 2022

Alumnae Theatre

Concert or Performance

Theatre
 
