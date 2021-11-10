New Origins Jazz Series- Autobahn Trio

- News
Monthly jazz series at Toronto's newest subterranean music venue and is curated by the great Rich Brown. The Autobahn Trio -.
The Autobahn Trio – a young, super-talented local ensemble that pushes the traditional boundaries of jazz with their unique compositions and fearless improvisation.
Led by pianist James Hill of Badbadnotgood fame … the group is rounded out with Jeff Larochelle on tenor sax & bass clarinet and Ian Wright on drums.
DOORS: 7 pm
TICKETS: $15
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rich-brown-new-origins-presents-autobahn-tickets-203749930527?aff=efbeventtix
N.B. proof of double vaccination required to gain entrance to the event
Location Address - 254 Lansdowne Ave
Event Price - $15