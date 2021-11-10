New restaurants

New Origins Jazz Series- Autobahn Trio

Monthly jazz series at Toronto's newest subterranean music venue and is curated by the great Rich Brown.

Nov 10, 2021

New Origins Jazz Series- Autobahn Trio

Monthly jazz series at Toronto’s newest subterranean music venue and is curated by the great Rich Brown.

The Autobahn Trio – a young, super-talented local ensemble that pushes the traditional boundaries of jazz with their unique compositions and fearless improvisation.

Led by pianist James Hill of Badbadnotgood fame … the group is rounded out with Jeff Larochelle on tenor sax & bass clarinet and Ian Wright on drums.

DOORS: 7 pm

TICKETS: $15

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rich-brown-new-origins-presents-autobahn-tickets-203749930527?aff=efbeventtix

N.B. proof of double vaccination required to gain entrance to the event

254 Lansdowne Ave

Sat, Nov 13th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
BSMT254

Concert or Performance

Music

