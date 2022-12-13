New Years Comedy + After Party at Nothing Fancy

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Come celebrate the new years by watching the best comedians in Toronto! Followed by an after party upstairs. Do not miss the celebration!
8PM:
Hoodo Hersi (Late Night With Seth Myers)
Anna Menzies (Just For Laughs Originals)
Brandon-Ash Mohammed (Last One Laughing)
Greame Barrett (AudioOpera)
Jacob Balshin (CBC’s New Wave)
MC – Andrew Packer (ManNews)
10PM
Tamara Shevon (JFL42)
Aidan O’Loughlin (Working Moms)
Nigel Grinstead (Just For Laughs)
Jacob Balshin (CBCs New Wave)
David Foggia (Yung Killah)
CO-MC’S – Hannah Lawrence (Edinburgh Fringe Festival)
& Sam Burns (Just For Laughs)
Location Address - 276 Augusta Ave
Event Price - $25 ADV / $30 DOOR