New Years Comedy + After Party at Nothing Fancy

Dec 13, 2022

New Years Comedy + After Party at Nothing Fancy

2 2 people viewed this event.

Come celebrate the new years by watching the best comedians in Toronto! Followed by an after party upstairs. Do not miss the celebration!

8PM:
Hoodo Hersi (Late Night With Seth Myers)
Anna Menzies (Just For Laughs Originals)
Brandon-Ash Mohammed (Last One Laughing)
Greame Barrett (AudioOpera)
Jacob Balshin (CBC’s New Wave)
MC – Andrew Packer (ManNews)

10PM
Tamara Shevon (JFL42)
Aidan O’Loughlin (Working Moms)
Nigel Grinstead (Just For Laughs)
Jacob Balshin (CBCs New Wave)
David Foggia (Yung Killah)
CO-MC’S – Hannah Lawrence (Edinburgh Fringe Festival)
& Sam Burns (Just For Laughs)

Additional Details

Location Address - 276 Augusta Ave

Event Price - $25 ADV / $30 DOOR

Date And Time

Sat, Dec 31st, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to Sun, Jan 1st, 2023 @ 09:30 PM

Location

Nothing Fancy

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

