New Years Comedy + After Party at Nothing Fancy

Come celebrate the new years by watching the best comedians in Toronto! Followed by an after party upstairs. Do not miss the celebration!

8PM:

Hoodo Hersi (Late Night With Seth Myers)

Anna Menzies (Just For Laughs Originals)

Brandon-Ash Mohammed (Last One Laughing)

Greame Barrett (AudioOpera)

Jacob Balshin (CBC’s New Wave)

MC – Andrew Packer (ManNews)

10PM

Tamara Shevon (JFL42)

Aidan O’Loughlin (Working Moms)

Nigel Grinstead (Just For Laughs)

Jacob Balshin (CBCs New Wave)

David Foggia (Yung Killah)

CO-MC’S – Hannah Lawrence (Edinburgh Fringe Festival)

& Sam Burns (Just For Laughs)