NICK MACLEAN QUARTET feat. BROWNMAN ALI (Toronto)

Drom Taberna | www.DromTaberna.com

458 Queen St. W, Toronto, ON M5V 2A8

WED-SEP-15, 7-10 pm. $PWYC

FB Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/549770629593511

:: Nick Maclean – piano

:: Brownman Ali – trumpet

:: Jesse Dietschi – bass

:: Mateo Mancuso – drums (in for Jacob Wutzke)

This outdoor, socially distanced performance features a night of deeply exploratory, hard-swinging modern-jazz audiences in Toronto will not want to miss.

BUY

Nick Maclean Quartet’s multi award-winning debut release RITES OF ASCENSION

https://nickmacleanquartet.bandcamp.com/