Citadel + Compagnie: Night Shift 2020

Citadel + Compagnie’s premiere livestreamed dance event, featuring six unique and boundary-pushing works filmed live from The Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance.

From traditional Sinhalese dance to street dance, bharatnatyam to western contemporary, the showcase offers a snapshot of the Toronto dance landscape. It is an innovative take on presenting dance during these uncertain, pandemic times. Choreographers include Newton Moraes, Irma Villafuerte, Swadhi Ranganee, Roderick George, Daniel Gomez and Kalaisan Kalaichelvan.

September 30 to October 9, Wed-Fri 9 pm ET. All livestreams are free and available at citadelcie.com/nightshift

Curated by Nova Bhattacharya, Jon Drops Reid, and Santee Smith, directed by Barbara Willis Sweete, and co-presented with Fall for Dance North.

Recordings of each livestream will be available the day following the live performance until October 18, 2020