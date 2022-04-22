Night Shift Presents: This Duet That We’ve Already Done (so many times)

Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 21, 2022

A choreographer, musician, dancer and jack of all trades who is both inspiring and unclassifiable, Frédérick Gravel presents a duet that initially looks somewhat like a realistic painting. With the invigorating Brianna Lombardo he shares both the stage and a complicity that allows for all sorts of inventions, and she becomes the counterpoint to his assumed awkwardness. Freed from the traditional codes of dance performance, they construct an original dramatic language where little accidents are transformed into arguments for movement.

May 5-7 at 8 pm. $25. The Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance, 304 Parliament. citadelcie.com

