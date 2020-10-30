Nightwood Theatre’s Groundswell Festival

November 10-20, Nightwood’s Groundswell Festival goes digital, offering an invitation inside the creative process with readings of brand new works from our Write From The Hip playwright’s unit as well as opportunities to gather for provocative conversations and workshops. This season’s festival will share new plays and conversations from Bilal Baig, Shelley M. Hobbs, Erum Khan, Rachel Mutombo, Pesch Nepoose and Phoebe Tsang, public conversations with Deaf-led collective SPiLL.PROpagation and national arts advocacy collective AD HOC Assembly, as well as free professional development opportunities for playwrights and artists.

All readings and events are free – to learn more visit https://www.nightwoodtheatre.net/groundswell-festival/