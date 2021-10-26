Nightwood Theatre’s Groundswell Festival

Halloween

Online digital look inside the creative process with readings of brand new works from Write From The Hip playwright’s unit.

Oct 26, 2021

Online digital look inside the creative process with readings of brand new works from Write From The Hip playwright’s unit as well as conversations and workshops. This season’s festival will share new plays and conversations from Anahita Dehbonehie, Celia Green, Teiya Kasahara, Breton Lalama, Kitoko Mai and Nikki Shaffeeullah. Nov 10-17. Free.

All readings and events are free – to learn more visit https://www.nightwoodtheatre.net/groundswell-festival-2021/

Wed, Nov 10th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM to
Wed, Nov 17th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM

Fri, Nov 20th, 2020

Online Event

Concert or Performance

Virtual Event

