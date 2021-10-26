Nightwood Theatre’s Groundswell Festival

Online digital look inside the creative process with readings of brand new works from Write From The Hip playwright’s unit as well as conversations and workshops. This season’s festival will share new plays and conversations from Anahita Dehbonehie, Celia Green, Teiya Kasahara, Breton Lalama, Kitoko Mai and Nikki Shaffeeullah. Nov 10-17. Free.

All readings and events are free – to learn more visit https://www.nightwoodtheatre.net/groundswell-festival-2021/