No Gold Star: Live Stream from Havana Theatre

This ever evolving play is the unofficial sequel to Alison’s hit “1/4 Life Crisis” (“Revealing, relatable and had the audience falling out of their chairs with laughter…” Plank Magazine, TO).

True to her signature style, Alison’s autobiographical tale of being a late-blooming lesbian is fabulously frank and candid, with moments of poignancy amid the laughs. Don’t miss this inspiring show about finding truth in the first day of the rest of your life.

Written and Performed by Alison Lynne Ward (8 Monkeys Productions).

Co-created and Directed by Tara Travis.

Director of Photography – Darian Lung (West + One)

Tickets start at $5