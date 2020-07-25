No Gold Star: Live Stream from Havana Theatre

NOW MagazineAll EventsNo Gold Star: Live Stream from Havana Theatre

8 Monkeys Productions
31
Jul
-
31
Jul

by 8 Monkeys Productions
 
This ever evolving play is the unofficial sequel to Alison’s hit “1/4 Life Crisis” (“Revealing, relatable and had the audience falling out of their chairs with laughter…” Plank Magazine, TO).
True to her signature style, Alison’s autobiographical tale of being a late-blooming lesbian is fabulously frank and candid, with moments of poignancy amid the laughs. Don’t miss this inspiring show about finding truth in the first day of the rest of your life.

Written and Performed by Alison Lynne Ward (8 Monkeys Productions).
Co-created and Directed by Tara Travis.
Director of Photography – Darian Lung (West + One)

Tickets start at $5 

 

2020-07-31 @ 11:00 PM to
2020-07-31 @ 12:00 AM
 

Anywhere
 

Concert or Performance
 

Theatre
 

2020-07-30
 

Online

 

8 Monkeys Productions

Independent,  Queer focussed, Film and Theatre company from Vancouver BC.  

