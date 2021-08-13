Transmit Presents concert. Nothing Will Hurt Tour 2021. Nov 24 at 8 pm. $15. The Garrison, 1197 Dundas West.

www.showclix.com/event/no-joy-garrison

Since first arriving on the scene in 2009 with blistering inversions of shoegaze, Montreal’s No Joy has always found formidable ways to reinvent itself. Now solely composed of musician Jasamine White-Gluz, No Joy has evolved over the course of four studio albums and five EPs, defying expectation and genre, and cementing itself as something rare: a band without a category.