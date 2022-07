Join us for opening night of our Kensington market location. Featuring an all-star lineup of some of the country’s best stand-up comics.

July 15, 8 PM & 10 PM shows at 276 Augusta Avenue. Tickets $25 on eventbrite

Featuring:

Tamara Shevon

Che Durena

Courtney Gilmour

Chris Locke

Mike Wilmot

Nick Reynoldson

& more