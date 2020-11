Notinikiew (Going to War)- A Program of Remembrance

Toronto Mendelssohn Choir presents a choral perspective of Canada’s Indigenous Veterans. This multi-disciplinary program for Remembrance Day brings together choral music, dance and poetry, including thought-provoking music by Cree composer Andrew Balfour and poetry by Elder Dr. Duke Redbird. Nov 11 at 8 pm. Free.

https://www.tmchoir.org/202021-season/remembrance/