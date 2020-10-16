Now in Portuguese /Agora em Português is the first bi-lingual concert presented by Dianne Oliveira, the Luso-Canadian artist known as OXALA.

The live stream concert is a celebration of Portuguese music and will feature a mix of Bossa Nova, Fado, Folk, Pop, and two originals by OXALA.

Please show your support with a donation to the Abrigo Centre via CanadaHelps at https://oxala.ca/abrigo

Access the performance via Zoom or IGTV @HeyOXALA

Zoom Meeting ID: 889 4971 1874

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88949711874…

This project has been produced in part with the generous funds awarded by FACTOR Canada

#FACTORFunded | @FACTORCanada