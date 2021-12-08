Nowhere Men Tribute to The Beatles

Thursday December 23rd and the show before Christmas, the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave), is excited to welcome for the very first time, Nowhere Men and their Tribute to The Beatles! We know that we have a ton of Bealtes fans and that’s why December 23rd is such an important night at the Linsmore!

This is going to be an incredible night that you want to be apart of! The show starts at 8:30 pm, there will be a $5 cover charge.

Nowhere Men bring the Beatles to life by blending many of their greatest tunes with archival footage of the Fab Four to create an interactive concert experience like no other.

If the new Beatles documentary has you fixing to Get Back to live music: Nowhere Men are a can’t miss experience.