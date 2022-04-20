Nowhere Men Tribute to The Beatles Live at the Linsmore Tavern!

Friday April 29th, the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave), is excited to welcome for the very first time, Nowhere Men and their Tribute to The Beatles! We know that we have a ton of Beatles fans and that’s why Saturday April 2nd is such an important night at the Linsmore! This is going to be an incredible night that you want to be apart of! The show starts at 9:30pm, there will be a $5 cover charge!

Nowhere Men bring the Beatles to life by blending many of their greatest tunes with archival footage of the Fab Four to create an interactive concert experience like no other. If the new Beatles documentary has you fixing to Get Back to live music: Nowhere Men are a can’t miss experience! This incredible show was previously booked in December and had to be cancelled due to the lockdown, so we are so happy that we are able to bring this amazing band back to the Linsmore!