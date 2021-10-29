New restaurants

Odin Quartet Live in Concert

Marking the release of their new album 'Journey Through Night', Odin Quartet celebrates new Canadian music for string quartet in.

Oct 28, 2021

Marking the release of their new album ‘Journey Through Night’, Odin Quartet celebrates new Canadian music for string quartet in a gala performance. 8 pm. $30.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/odin-quartet-journey-through-night-album-release-concert-tickets-191292329507

Location Address - 115 Simpson Avenue, Riverdale, Toronto, ON

Event Price - $30+HST

Sat, Nov 6th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Music
 
 

