Odin Quartet Live in Concert

Marking the release of their new album ‘Journey Through Night’, Odin Quartet celebrates new Canadian music for string quartet in a gala performance. 8 pm. $30.
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/odin-quartet-journey-through-night-album-release-concert-tickets-191292329507
Location Address - 115 Simpson Avenue, Riverdale, Toronto, ON
Event Price - $30+HST