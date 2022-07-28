Off The Rails Comedy

Buckle up for Toronto’s craziest comedy show! Off The Rails is an interactive, improvised stand-up comedy show where Toronto’s bravest comedians make up their act based on your suggestions. Hosted by Sean Carson with: Kyle Patan, Carolina DG, Dena Jackson, Allie Pearse, Martha Chaves

and Chris Robinson.

Aug 27 at 11 pm. $20 advance / $25 door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.