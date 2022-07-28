Off The Rails Comedy

- News
Buckle up for Toronto’s craziest comedy show! Off The Rails is an interactive, improvised stand-up comedy show where Toronto’s bravest comedians make up their act based on your suggestions. Hosted by Sean Carson with: Kyle Patan, Carolina DG, Dena Jackson, Allie Pearse, Martha Chaves
and Chris Robinson.
Aug 27 at 11 pm. $20 advance / $25 door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - 20$ in advance and 25$ at the door.
