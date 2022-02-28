Off The Rails Comedy

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Buckle up for Toronto’s craziest comedy show! Off The Rails is an interactive, improvised stand-up comedy show where Toronto’s bravest comedians make up their act based on your suggestions.
Hosted by Melanie Dahling with Tamara Shevon, Darren Menezes, Jack Hirschfield, Sima Sepehri, Chris Sandiford and Rob Bebenek
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - 20$ in advance and 25$ at the door.
Location ID - 560934