Off The Rails Comedy

Feb 28, 2022

Buckle up for Toronto’s craziest comedy show! Off The Rails is an interactive, improvised stand-up comedy show where Toronto’s bravest comedians make up their act based on your suggestions. 

Hosted by Melanie Dahling with Tamara Shevon, Darren Menezes, Jack Hirschfield, Sima Sepehri, Chris Sandiford and Rob Bebenek

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - 20$ in advance and 25$ at the door.

Sat, Mar 26th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

