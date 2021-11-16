Okavango African Orchestra – Africa Without Borders

Multiple instruments, languages, and countries define Okavango African Orchestra, an award-winning ensemble of seven African-born musicians who live in Toronto and Montreal. Okavango African Orchestra brings together the traditional music and instruments of several major African cultures, to create a common meeting place and a new musical language that harmonizes different tuning systems, rhythms, and timbres. Okavango African Orchestra looks ahead on the continuing journey to an Africa before the borders were created.

Doors: 8:30 PM / Concert 9:00 PM

Advance Tickets only/No door sales: $20

