Old Words – Education

Sep 20, 2022

It’s a back to school special! Join Toronto’s oldest storytelling variety show for our unique blend of comedy, music, poetry and storytelling in all of its forms. Hosted by Beaverton writer Shane Murphy and Canadian Comedy Award winner Adrian Parks.

This month’s education themed show contains a motley assortment of nerds, jocks, drama queens, stoners, class clowns, dropouts and teachers telling stories about what they’ve learned during their short time on earth. 

 

Location Address - 320 College Street

Event Price - Free

Sat, Sep 24th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Free Times Cafe

Concert or Performance

Stage

