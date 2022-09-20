Old Words – Education

It’s a back to school special! Join Toronto’s oldest storytelling variety show for our unique blend of comedy, music, poetry and storytelling in all of its forms. Hosted by Beaverton writer Shane Murphy and Canadian Comedy Award winner Adrian Parks.

This month’s education themed show contains a motley assortment of nerds, jocks, drama queens, stoners, class clowns, dropouts and teachers telling stories about what they’ve learned during their short time on earth.