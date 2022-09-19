Old Words Storytelling

It’s a back to school storytelling special! Listen to our motley collection of nerds, jocks, drama queens, stoners, class clowns, dropouts and teachers tell stories about what they’ve learned in and out of the educational system. Old Words is Toronto’s oldest storytelling variety show, a unique blend of comedy, music, poetry and storytelling in all of its forms.

Join us at Free Times Cafe (320 College St.) at 7pm on Sept.24. FREE to attend. Tips appreciated.