Oct 12, 2021

Older & Reckless – now more than ever

MOonhORsE Dance Theatre will launch the 2021 edition of their acclaimed series celebrating mature dance artists Older & Reckless – now more than ever, with an online edition premiering on Friday, November 5. Older & Reckless – now more than ever, curated by Artistic Director Claudia Moore, will feature innovative new dance films created and performed by notable dance artists Peter Chin and Christine Friday, Julia Aplin and Kim Farris-Manning, and William Yong. Nov 5-14. $0-$40. http://www.moonhorsedance.com

Additional Details

Event Price - $0-$40

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 5th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
Sun, Nov 14th, 2021 to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Dance

Event Tags

