MOonhORsE Dance Theatre will launch the 2021 edition of their acclaimed series celebrating mature dance artists Older & Reckless – now more than ever, with an online edition premiering on Friday, November 5. Older & Reckless – now more than ever, curated by Artistic Director Claudia Moore, will feature innovative new dance films created and performed by notable dance artists Peter Chin and Christine Friday, Julia Aplin and Kim Farris-Manning, and William Yong. Nov 5-14. $0-$40. http://www.moonhorsedance.com