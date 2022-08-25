On Wednesdays we wear Pink

Readers' Choice 2021

Love mean girls? Love burn books? Do you love roasts? This is the show for you then! Join us Wednesday, September 7 at 9:30 PM as we all wear pink & see some of our favourite comedians throughout the city perform. After each performance, hosts Amanda Custodio & Sebastian Fazio (roastmastermash) roast them out of the burn book. Every comedian will be wearing pink and so should you! 
 
Edworld Kim
Anjelica Scannura 
James O’Hara 
Alice Rose
Anna Luo
Tex Eknes 
Sarah Ashby 
Ashwyn Singh
Freddy Jan 

 
Tickets $12 online, $15 at door

 

Location Address - 945 Bloor street West

Event Price - $12 online, $15 at door

Wed, Sep 7th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to 11:00 PM

Comedy Bar West

Concert or Performance

Comedy

