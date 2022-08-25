On Wednesdays we wear Pink

- News
Love mean girls? Love burn books? Do you love roasts? This is the show for you then! Join us Wednesday, September 7 at 9:30 PM as we all wear pink & see some of our favourite comedians throughout the city perform. After each performance, hosts Amanda Custodio & Sebastian Fazio (roastmastermash) roast them out of the burn book. Every comedian will be wearing pink and so should you!
Starring
Edworld Kim
Anjelica Scannura
James O’Hara
Alice Rose
Anna Luo
Tex Eknes
Sarah Ashby
Ashwyn Singh
Freddy Jan
Tickets $12 online, $15 at door
Location Address - 945 Bloor street West
