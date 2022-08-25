On Wednesdays we wear Pink

Love mean girls? Love burn books? Do you love roasts? This is the show for you then! Join us Wednesday, September 7 at 9:30 PM as we all wear pink & see some of our favourite comedians throughout the city perform. After each performance, hosts Amanda Custodio & Sebastian Fazio (roastmastermash) roast them out of the burn book. Every comedian will be wearing pink and so should you!



Starring

Edworld Kim

Anjelica Scannura

James O’Hara

Alice Rose

Anna Luo

Tex Eknes

Sarah Ashby

Ashwyn Singh

Freddy Jan



Tickets $12 online, $15 at door