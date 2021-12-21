Readers' Choice 2021

Dec 20, 2021

Kaya Usher, wife of Gord Downie, will be hosting the inaugural One Gathering – a Winter Solstice event featuring performances by Kaya and Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene, as well as Sahala and contemporary dancer Andrea Naan. The show will close with a live meditation led by Kaya. 

Earlier this year, Kaya released her debut album All This Is, which was her first formal venture into music. It was produced by Kevin Drew and Nyles Spencer and features her and Gord’s daughter Willo on harmonies and son Lou on keyboards and drums. 

This event is the first in a series hosted by Kaya, which will take place on the 21st of each month and feature different performances and musical guests each time. 

