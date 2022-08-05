Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 5, 2022

Asian Riffing Trio (ART) is a powerhouse queer boyband made up of three of Toronto’s most soulful and agile vocalists: Colin Asuncion, Kevin Wong, and Chris Tsujiuchi. These three multi-talented artists will join us for one night only, treating us to their characteristically smooth vocals and innovative musical arrangements. ART will perform a mix of pop covers (all the way from Whitney to Mariah) and original music from their respective solo projects.

August 14 at 4:30 pm. Free. Barbara Hall Park, 519 Church.

Location Address - 519 Church, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - Free

Sun, Aug 14th, 2022 @ 04:30 PM
to 06:00 PM

