Asian Riffing Trio (ART) is a powerhouse queer boyband made up of three of Toronto’s most soulful and agile vocalists: Colin Asuncion, Kevin Wong, and Chris Tsujiuchi. These three multi-talented artists will join us for one night only, treating us to their characteristically smooth vocals and innovative musical arrangements. ART will perform a mix of pop covers (all the way from Whitney to Mariah) and original music from their respective solo projects.

August 14 at 4:30 pm. Free. Barbara Hall Park, 519 Church.