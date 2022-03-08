Readers' Choice 2021

ONE NIGHT VOL 2

Mar 8, 2022

ONE NIGHT VOL 2

10 10 people viewed this event.

ONE NIGHT CONCERT SERIES

presented by The Academy

Hybrid: both in-venue tickets and virtual tickets are available at universe.com

ONE NIGHT is a limited series of seated concerts featuring some of the best R&B talent in Canada. Enjoy an evening out with your crew or bring a special someone. Take a break from the dingy bars and the overcrowded clubs, and catch a vibe at ONE NIGHT. Featuring top tier R&B artists from Toronto, Montreal, and beyond.

Volume #2

featuring

LEILA DEY / www.leiladey.com

STAASIA DANIELS / staasiadaniels.com

JOYIA / joyiasound.com

DENISE DE’ION / denisedeionmusic.com

Hosted by: TBA

Host DJ: DJ Law (video DJ set)

Additional Details

Location Address - 1006c Bloor Street West

Event Price - $24.74-$42.59

Date And Time

Thu, Mar 24th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 11:30 PM

Location

Paradise Theatre

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

