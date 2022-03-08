ONE NIGHT VOL 2

- News
ONE NIGHT CONCERT SERIES
presented by The Academy
Hybrid: both in-venue tickets and virtual tickets are available at universe.com
ONE NIGHT is a limited series of seated concerts featuring some of the best R&B talent in Canada. Enjoy an evening out with your crew or bring a special someone. Take a break from the dingy bars and the overcrowded clubs, and catch a vibe at ONE NIGHT. Featuring top tier R&B artists from Toronto, Montreal, and beyond.
Volume #2
featuring
LEILA DEY / www.leiladey.com
STAASIA DANIELS / staasiadaniels.com
JOYIA / joyiasound.com
DENISE DE’ION / denisedeionmusic.com
Hosted by: TBA
Host DJ: DJ Law (video DJ set)
Location Address - 1006c Bloor Street West
Event Price - $24.74-$42.59