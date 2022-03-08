ONE NIGHT VOL 2

ONE NIGHT CONCERT SERIES

presented by The Academy

Hybrid: both in-venue tickets and virtual tickets are available at universe.com

ONE NIGHT is a limited series of seated concerts featuring some of the best R&B talent in Canada. Enjoy an evening out with your crew or bring a special someone. Take a break from the dingy bars and the overcrowded clubs, and catch a vibe at ONE NIGHT. Featuring top tier R&B artists from Toronto, Montreal, and beyond.

Volume #2

featuring

LEILA DEY / www.leiladey.com

STAASIA DANIELS / staasiadaniels.com

JOYIA / joyiasound.com

DENISE DE’ION / denisedeionmusic.com

Hosted by: TBA

Host DJ: DJ Law (video DJ set)