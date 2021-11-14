“One Size Fits None” is a body-positive comedy show that stands up against fatphobia within the arts. We’re showcasing performers who may have faced criticism or barriers in their life & career due to their body type and together, we’ll laugh and celebrate our bodies. Full belly laughs, guaranteed!

HOSTED BY

Ann Pornel (Great Canadian Baking Show; She The People)

FEATURING

Brandon Ash-Mohammed (Ethnic Rainbow; Just For Laughs)

Tamara Appleton (SheDot Festival; The Underdogs of Comedy)

Andrea Marston (Big City Improv Festival; 5 Things Podcast)

Emilie Wilkinson (The Unknown Comedy Club; Story and Chong)

EveryBODY on Stage aims to break down stigma and fat-phobia in the arts. Our goal is to reduce the harm done by body dysmorphia and disordered eating on the long-term health of artists and to encourage the positive representation of all body-types on stage.