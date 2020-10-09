Online Virtual LOVE Spa

This unique and one-of-a-kind online Event features the creation of a serene & spontaneous Musical Soundscape to be enjoyed best by listeners who find a quiet space in the comfort of their home or car to stop and experience the impact of the music. The 30-minute instrumental will be created and performed by recording artist, Clara Whalen-Inman – in essence, it will be like a “Sound SPA” to soothe the soul, de-stress the mind, and uplift the heart, allowing the listener to connect with God’s love and peace. In addition to the music, there will be other encouraging messages arising from the music played.

Check out the info from the link below!

https://www.facebook.com/events/398976231484855