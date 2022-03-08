OPEN MIC MONDAYS

Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 8, 2022

13 13 people viewed this event.

Join us every Monday for our Open Mic! Hosted by the one and only Kunle. We supply a full back line, a wonderfully sounding room and a FOH engineer. Each week a new feature artists graces the stage at the beginning of the night, dm our instagram page @openmicmonday if you want to be one of them!
Sign up @ 8pm

Feature artist @ 8:15-9

Open Mic @ 9pm

Additional Details

Location Address - 218 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2Z9

Event Price - FREE

Location ID - 561063

Date And Time

Mon, Mar 21st, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to Tue, Mar 22nd, 2022 @ 01:00 AM

Location

The Painted Lady

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

