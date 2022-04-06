Open Mic Mondays

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Join us every Monday for our Open Mic! Hosted by the one and only Kunle. We supply a full back line, a wonderfully sounding room and a FOH engineer. Each week a new feature artists graces the stage at the beginning of the night, dm our instagram page @openmicmonday if you want to be one of them!
Sign up @ 8pm
Feature artist @ 8:15-9
Open Mic @ 9pm
Location Address - 218 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2Z9
Event Price - FREE
Location ID - 561063