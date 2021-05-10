Open Tuning 2021

A completely free online DIY festival inviting people to celebrate music by performing in the comfort of their own homes and sharing their music virtually. Open to musicians of all ages and levels of experience and all genres of music. June 5 from 2 to 10 pm. Register https://forms.gle/okZ8AqnSA7PoyUcU7

Inspired by La Fete de la Musique in Paris, France, Open Tuning was founded in Toronto in 2013 by a group of Seaton Village residents looking to fill the alleyways, sidewalks, garages, porches and parks with beautiful, free music for all to enjoy. While we cannot gather in person this year, we still want to share the joy of music together.

Open Tuning Music Festival 2021