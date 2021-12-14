Opera Atelier announces extension of Angel – Tuesday, December 7, 2021, and available until Monday, January 3, 2022

Opera Atelier announces that the visionary film Angel is back by popular demand in time for the holiday season – streaming Tuesday, December 7, 2021, and available until Monday, January 3, 2022. Hailed as “hypnotic, mesmerizing and totally otherworldly” (Ludwig van Toronto), following its world premiere earlier this fall, Angel marks the culmination of composer Edwin Huizinga’s commission for the company in association with Associate Composer/Assistant Conductor, Christopher Bagan. The first iteration of the work took place in the Royal Chapel in Versailles in 2017 where Opera Atelier was invited to participate in the official Canada 150 celebrations in France. Angel features a stellar International cast, including soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee, tenor Colin Ainsworth, soprano Mireille Asselin, baritone Jesse Blumberg, soprano Meghan Lindsay, baritone John Tibbetts, and bass-baritone Douglas Williams. Tickets are on sale now at: OperaAtelier.com