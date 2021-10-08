Opera Atelier presents Angel – Streaming October 28 until November 12, 2021

Opera Atelier presents the film premiere of Angel – fully-staged and filmed at St. Lawrence Hall, in strict compliance with provincial health and safety regulations – streaming October 28, 2021 at 7pm ET (available until November 12, 2021). Angel marks the culmination of composer Edwin Huizinga’s commission for the company in association with Associate Composer/Assistant Conductor Christopher Bagan. The first iteration of the work took place in the Royal Chapel in Versailles in 2017 where Opera Atelier was invited to participate in the official Canada 150 celebrations in France. The film features an international roster of artists, led by Opera Atelier’s Artist In Residence – soprano Measha Brueggergosman, alongside Artists of Atelier Ballet, and Tafelmusik (Elisa Citterio, Music Director) – under the baton of Opera Atelier Music Director David Fallis. Tickets and information: OperaAtelier.com

Photo Credit: Soprano Measha Brueggergosman