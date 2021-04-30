Opera Atelier -The Resurrection

Canadian film premiere of Handel’s opera. Fully-staged and filmed at St. Lawrence Hall, in strict compliance with provincial health and safety regulations with soprano Carla Huhtanen, soprano Meghan Lindsay, mezzo-xoprano Allyson McHardy, Tenor Colin Ainsworth, and bass-baritone Douglas Williams. Musical accompaniment from Tafelmusik (Elisa Citterio, Music Director) under the baton of David Fallis, and choreography by Co-Artistic Director Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg C.M. performed by Artists of Atelier Ballet. To complement the production, Opera Atelier invites audiences behind-the-scenes to view the newly released documentary short film ‘The Making of The Resurrection’. May 27 at 7 pm. (Available until June 10, 2021). Tickets, info and to view the documentary, visit: http://operaatelier.com

