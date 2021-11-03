New restaurants

Best Movies on Netflix

Opera Revue

What better way to hear opera than while drinking beer with friends? Opera Revue performs from 4:30 to 7 pm.

Nov 3, 2021

Opera Revue

14 14 people viewed this event.

What better way to hear opera than while drinking beer with friends? Opera Revue performs from 4:30 to 7 pm on Sunday, Nov 21 at The Emmet Ray, offering a fun, intimate and un-intimidating way to experience opera, art song, comedy and more.

Additional Details

Location Address - 924 College, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1A4

Event Price - $10

Location ID - 561555

Date And Time
Sun, Nov 21st, 2021 @ 04:30 PM
to 07:00 PM

Location
The Emmet Ray

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music
 
 

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine