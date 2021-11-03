- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
What better way to hear opera than while drinking beer with friends? Opera Revue performs from 4:30 to 7 pm.
What better way to hear opera than while drinking beer with friends? Opera Revue performs from 4:30 to 7 pm on Sunday, Nov 21 at The Emmet Ray, offering a fun, intimate and un-intimidating way to experience opera, art song, comedy and more.
Location Address - 924 College, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1A4
Event Price - $10
Location ID - 561555