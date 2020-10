Orchestra Toronto is excited to welcome you back, together with special guest pianist David Jalbert, by opening the season to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th Anniversary Year. Please join us for a programme of sublime classics from Beethoven, Mozart, Brahms and Sibelius.

Conductor: Michael Newnham

Show times: October 25 at 1 and 4 pm.

orchestratoronto.ca/wp/main/concerts/2020-21-season-concerts