Other People

World Premiere

A Canadian Stage production.

A poignant and intimate performance from one of Canada’s most beloved theatre artists.

Written and Performed by Daniel Brooks.

Fast Walker. Red Crocs. The Regurgitator. These are a few of the nicknames Daniel Brooks assigns to the other meditators during a 10-day silent retreat in Montebello, Quebec.

The ground rules? “We’re not supposed to talk to anyone, we’re not supposed to look anyone in the eye, we’re not supposed to gesture, communicate in any way.”

Recently diagnosed with a disease deemed terminal, our hero becomes acutely aware of every part of his mind and body. Marking a funny, poignant, and insightful return to the stage, beloved director, playwright, and actor Daniel Brooks invites us to eavesdrop on the anxieties, joys, obsessions, and fantasies that lurk in the corners of our minds, while tapping into our shared need to be heard and understood.

“The list of works with which Brooks has been connected reads like a guide to some of the best productions of the past twenty years.” – The Walrus