oung at Heart: A Celebration of the Wit and Wisdom of Age!

Young at Heart: A Celebration of the Wit and Wisdom of Age!
A StoryFusion Cabaret presented by Storytelling Toronto in collaboration with Smile Theatre.
Our first StoryFusion Cabaret! concert of the 2022/23 Season is happening on Thursday, September 29th! To coincide with Senior’s Day, the cast of Smile Serenades, a group of young performers, share their experiences of working with the elderly. A celebration of the wit and wisdom of age!
Featuring Toronto Musical Theatre legend Paula Wolfson and the talented Smile Serenades:
– Cassandra McCarthy
– Brynn Cutcliffe
– Haneul Yi
– Alex Panneton
Date: Thursday, September 29th at 7:30pm
Location: @csitoronto – Annex, 720 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5S 2R4
Tickets: $22.60 ($20 + HST)
Storytelling Toronto Members receive 10% off all StoryFusion Cabaret Tickets!
Please note: Masks are required for everyone attending this performance.
Interested? Head to www.storytellingtoronto.org or tinyurl.com/3twpbkwm to get your ticket!
