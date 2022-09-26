oung at Heart: A Celebration of the Wit and Wisdom of Age!

Young at Heart: A Celebration of the Wit and Wisdom of Age!

A StoryFusion Cabaret presented by Storytelling Toronto in collaboration with Smile Theatre.

Our first StoryFusion Cabaret! concert of the 2022/23 Season is happening on Thursday, September 29th! To coincide with Senior’s Day, the cast of Smile Serenades, a group of young performers, share their experiences of working with the elderly. A celebration of the wit and wisdom of age!

Featuring Toronto Musical Theatre legend Paula Wolfson and the talented Smile Serenades:

– Cassandra McCarthy

– Brynn Cutcliffe

– Haneul Yi

– Alex Panneton

Date: Thursday, September 29th at 7:30pm

Location: @csitoronto – Annex, 720 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5S 2R4

Tickets: $22.60 ($20 + HST)

Storytelling Toronto Members receive 10% off all StoryFusion Cabaret Tickets!

Please note: Masks are required for everyone attending this performance.

Interested? Head to www.storytellingtoronto.org or tinyurl.com/3twpbkwm to get your ticket!